There are currently several vacancies on Town of Fountain Hills boards and commissions and the town is seeking applicants to fill these important roles.
Before Town Council is presented information to help set policy or direction to town staff, an issue or potential project is often brought to one of the town’s boards and commissions.
These groups allow for citizen involvement and input. Boards and commissions are created to allow Fountain Hills citizens to take an active role in town government.
The members of the town boards and commissions must be residents of Fountain Hills at the time of their appointment and for the full duration of their term. Applicants may be invited to interview with a subcommittee of the Town Council, which will then provide a recommendation to the mayor. The mayor makes the final appointment at a council meeting, with consent by the Town Council.
To see vacancies currently available and to apply, visit fh.az.gov/299/Boards-Commissions. Applications are being accepted through March 18.