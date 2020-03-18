The world has slowed to a near halt over the past week or two and is not likely to return to normalcy for the next six to eight weeks.
Following declarations of emergency by public officials, marquee sporting events and competitive seasons have been delayed or cancelled.
The Town of Fountain Hills has turned out to be no different by shutting down public events and gatherings during the peak season for visitors to the community.
Town Manager Grady Miller issued a statement last Friday, March 13, saying that due to concerns about the health and safety of its residents, employees and visitors, the town was canceling public special events and other gatherings through the end of April.
“This action is in response to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance about large gatherings and the benefits of social distancing in minimizing community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” Miller said in the release announcing the decision.
Impacted events include a number of town-sponsored gatherings and special events. Cancellations include the Irish Fest that was to have taken place this past Saturday, March 15, several events this coming weekend as well as the much-anticipated Eggstravaganza scheduled to March 28, as well as the annual Dark Sky Festival also planned for March 28.
“Due to warnings from health care professionals about large public gatherings and the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus), and out of concern for the health of our community, the Board of Directors of the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association has decided to cancel the planned Dark Sky Festival scheduled at the Fountain Hills Community Center on March 28,” Dark Sky Association spokesperson Vicky Derksen said.
“However we will still hold our photography and student art contests as planned. The student art pieces were collected before spring break and will be displayed in the Community Center from March 21 to March 30. The entries will be judged and winners will be announced on March 28.”
Likewise, the photography entries will be displayed March 23 through 31 and will also be announce on March 28.
Derksen said the association is contemplating future dates in which to reschedule the festival.
The Town has also included events by external organizers. Events of any size are impacted. Some events may be rescheduled and some may not.
According to the CDC, older individuals are at higher risk for severe complications from contracting coronavirus. For this reason, programs and classes for older adults at the Community Center also are being cancelled until the end of April. At the Community Center, drop-in visits and home delivered meals for seniors are expected to be able to continue.
Programs and events at the Community Center will be cancelled through April and may be rescheduled in the future.
“In recent weeks, the town has been planning, talking and collaborating internally and externally, in case the virus spreads more widely in our area,” Miller said. “Town leaders are determining the critical services and staffing levels that will be necessary to keep in place in the event that coronavirus begins to affect a significant number of town employees.
“Fountain Hills is committed to providing critical town services to residents and businesses.”
The Maricopa County Library District has also closed its branches including Fountain Hills until further notice. The district is encouraging patrons to use its online and electronic services from home.