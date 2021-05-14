Based on updated CDC guidance, effective as of Monday, May 17, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear face coverings in Fountain Hills Town Hall, Community Center, and other town facilities and offices. This means that Town Council meetings will also be operating based on the new CDC recommendations.
The CDC announced late last week that it is no longer recommending face coverings for individuals who have been fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus two weeks after getting the second Pfizer or Moderna shot or the same length of time after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.