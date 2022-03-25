Fountain Hills Community Services Department offers a wide variety of programs for all ages, and soon it will be easier than ever to register for programs online through the new CivicRec online recreation management platform, going live Monday, April 4.
Fountain Hills has partnered with CivicRec to implement its parks and recreation management software solution. Available from CivicPlus, the integrated technology platform for local government, the CivicRec cloud-based recreation management solution will allow residents greater visibility into offered parks and recreation department activities, memberships, classes, sports and leagues, and more convenient online registration and payment options. It will also allow users to search for and reserve community facilities, such as ramadas, sports courts and room reservations, all conveniently online.
In order to ensure accuracy of the information in the system and the best experience for all, the department is requiring all users to create a new account online before registering for a program or reserving a facility. To create a new account, visit FountainHillsAZ.gov/REC. For additional questions, contact Fountain Hills Community Services at 480-816-5100 or customerservice@fountainhillsaz.gov.