The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced the introduction of a new staff member in the Events and Marketing Department, Hannah Toth.
“Toth has lived in Fountain Hills her entire life with a passion for our community and is currently a Chamber Member with her event planning business,” reads a press release from the Chamber. “Hannah is extremely proficient in marketing and with her social media savvy, the Chamber is excited to expand social media marketing for our members.”
Chamber President and CEO Betsy LaVoie explained that, when hiring Jill Haislip last December in Events and Marketing, it was with the understanding it would be a short-term position, as Haislip was transitioning into a full-time real estate career with Keller Williams Barker Team. Haislip’s last day as a staff person was July 6 and she is currently working with Toth and our Chamber as a third-party contractor for training.
“Midway through the day on July 7, the first day without an Events and Marketing staff person, it was evident this full-time position needed to be filled immediately,” LaVoie said. “Turning to our Chamber business directory for events planning and marketing, Hannah Toth was an obvious choice. Through interviews and personality tests, Hannah proved to be a good fit. We are excited to welcome Hannah as part of our Chamber team, with her first day being July 25.
“Please help us in welcoming Hannah to her new role to serve our non-profit organization to better support our growing Chamber community.”