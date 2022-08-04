Toth.jpg

The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced the introduction of a new staff member in the Events and Marketing Department, Hannah Toth.

“Toth has lived in Fountain Hills her entire life with a passion for our community and is currently a Chamber Member with her event planning business,” reads a press release from the Chamber. “Hannah is extremely proficient in marketing and with her social media savvy, the Chamber is excited to expand social media marketing for our members.”