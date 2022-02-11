Ginger Sykes Torres has announced her bid for Congress in Congressional District 1 (previously CD6). In a campaign announcement Torres spoke about her ties to the state and her commitment to ending the gridlock in Congress. Torres is the only woman and mother running in the CD1 Democratic primary. If elected she would be the first Native American to represent Arizona in Congress.
Torres is a certified environmental consultant on tribal and environmental issues, such as renewable energy and climate resilience. She currently serves as vice chair for the City of Phoenix Environmental Quality and Sustainability Commission and chair of the Urban Heat Island Subcommittee. She was recently named as one of the 48 Most Intriguing Women of Arizona for 2022 by 48 Arizona Women and the Arizona Historical Society.
“I am running for Congress in CD1 because it’s time to end the gridlock and pass legislation that will benefit the people of my district,” Torres said.
“After a decade of representation under David Schweikert, nothing is getting done. He has failed to address the rising cost of healthcare, he has voted against revitalizing our infrastructure and alleviating taxes on the middle class – Schweikert is simply more inclined to block legislation than pass it.
“In Congress, I will put Arizona’s economy first. I will ensure our small businesses thrive by making certain that our federal tax dollars are directed at enhancing our infrastructure and attracting more business to the state. I will work to bring down inflation through sound fiscal policy and I will lean on my almost two decades of environmental experience to be a champion for clean energy jobs.
“I have a track record of working with Republicans and Democrats on key issues facing our communities and I’m all about building coalitions, not burning bridges. It’s time that we come together to solve the challenges facing our state. I’m running to ensure that our federal government is working for Arizonans."
Born on the Navajo Nation in Tuba City and raised in Mesa, Torres is Diné (Navajo). She is a graduate from Stanford University with a degree in the Earth Systems Science Program.
She is active in some of Arizona's most prominent community and arts organizations, serving on the Board of Trustees at the Heard Museum, the Board of Directors of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, and the Board of Directors of Valley Leadership.
In 2020, Torres co-founded the grassroots COVID Relief Group PPE for Navajo First Responders and was named to Valley Leadership’s Ready Together Program to help find innovative ways to make an impact in Arizona’s response to COVID-19.
Torres and her husband, attorney Javier Torres, live in Congressional District 1 and have three young children.