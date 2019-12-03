The Thanksgiving storm that moved across Arizona this week spared the Thanksgiving holiday for the most part. There was no rain on the parade or Turkey Trot Thursday morning.
However, rain that began late Thursday and continued into the overnight hours left more than an inch of rain to add to the two-plus inches that fell last week.
Maricopa County Flood Control District monitoring sites in Fountain Hills collected more than an inch in most places. The site at the Fountain Hills Fire Station on Palisades Blvd. received 1.30-inch. There was 1.34-inch at the site in SunRidge Canyon on the dam. Up to an inch and a quarter fell in the McDowell Mountains.
A rain gauge at The Times office on Laser Drive collected 1.25 inch. Readings from Fountain Park were not immediately available after the holiday.
High winds wreaked havoc in parts of the Valley overnight. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts for the area at more than 40 miles per hour. A possible microburst caused tree damage in the Four Peaks neighborhood with a temporary fence at Four Peaks Park knocked over.
Overnight, many people were awakened when alarms on their smartphones went off warning of a possible tornado. That alarm was apparently county-wide and the Weather Service reported three tornados in the Valley including two in the Gilbert/Queen Creek area and one in the area of Paradise Valley Mall.
There is more rain in the forecast for today with a 40 percent chance increasing later in the day. There is a slight chance of rain Friday and Saturday.