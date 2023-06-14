The Tonto National Forest implemented Stage 1 Fire and Recreational Shooting Restrictions on portions of the forest last Thursday, June 8.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions also include recreational shooting restrictions in an effort to protect public and firefighter safety, as well as National Forest System lands and resources, in areas identified as having “very high” wildfire danger.
Restrictions will remain in effect until Forest Service officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit the following acts when visiting the Tonto:
*Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area. Fire structure is a permanent metal or concrete structure specifically designed to contain a campfire or cooking fire that the Forest Service or equivalent installed and maintains. Designated areas are developed recreation sites such as campgrounds and picnic areas that are maintained and administered by the Forest Service, shown on the current forest visitor maps, and equipped with permanent fire structures. A stove fire is a fire built inside a fully enclosed metal stove, grill or sheep herder type stove, which is outfitted with a chimney that is at least five feet in length and is equipped with a spark arrestor consisting of a mesh screen with a screen opening of a quarter inch or less.
*Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.
*Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun.
Exemptions to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions include:
*Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
*Any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.
*Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from this order or a written determination by a Forest Service authorized officer that a permit is not required.
*Persons engaged in legal hunting activity pursuant to state, federal or tribal laws and regulations are allowed to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife.
Fire, Fuels, and Aviation Management Officer Andy Mandell, of the Tonto, emphasizes the need for the public to be careful while visiting and traveling through the forest, as well as observing campfire and recreational shooting restrictions.
“An active monsoon season last year and well above average rainfall totals earlier this year have led to an abundance of annual and invasive grass growth that under the current conditions pose an elevated fire danger risk. Recent wildfires like the Bullet Fire underscore the increased fire danger and we are asking the public to comply with these restrictions,” Mandell said. “The public can help prevent roadside fires by having regular maintenance checks on their vehicles and/or trailers and by making sure their trailer chains aren’t dragging.”
Violation of fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and imprisonment for up to six months.