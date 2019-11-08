The Tonto National Forest Supervisor’s Office and all Ranger District offices will close on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Fees will be waived at day-use sites, including picnic grounds and boat launches operated by the Tonto National Forest. Offices will resume regular business hours Nov. 12.
