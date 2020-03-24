The Tonto National Forest began the closure of developed recreation sites this week to protect public health and safety and align with state and local measures already in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
The developed recreation site closures will remain in effect until further notice. A full list of sites can be found at fs.usda.gov and include the Cave Creek Ranger District, Glob Ranger District, Mesa Ranger District, Payson Ranger District, Pleasant Valley Ranger District and Tonto Basin Ranger District.
The Tonto National Forest asks members of the public to recreate responsibly by avoiding high-risk activities, like rock climbing, that increase the chance of injury or distress. Law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19.
In addition, visitors can help mitigate resource impacts while recreation sites are closed by bringing home their trash and by appropriately managing human waste by burying it at least 6-8 inches deep and 200 feet away from water, trails and recreation sites.
All Tonto National Forest offices are conducting business and providing services virtually. The Tonto National Forest will continue to coordinate its COVID-19 response in alignment with all federal, state and local guidance. Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).