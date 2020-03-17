Mayor Ginny Dickey announced Tuesday afternoon, March 17, that the evening’s Town Council meeting will no longer be open to the public due to concerns related to COVID-19.
“We had previously removed items from this agenda that we thought the public would likely want to comment on, or that weren’t directly related to the operation of the Town,” Dickey said. “It will be livestreamed as always, and on Channel 11. And, of course, email any of us or staff with any questions, concerns or ideas you have.”
This will be standard practice for Council meetings until further notice.
“We continue to look to our state leaders and health care professionals for further direction,” Dickey explained. “Thank you for your compassion, care for community, and also your sense of humor that has emerged as we go through this together.”