While former Councilman Art Tolis pledges to remain active in the community as a civic leader, he has for now stepped down from the Town Council after a four-year term.
Tolis said his good-byes to fellow council members and citizens at the Dec. 1 council session.
“I want to thank the citizens for allowing me to serve them over the past four years,” Tolis said. “I hope I have served you honorably.”
Tolis noted the sacrifices made by the families of public servants. He thanked his family for going through the service along with him.
“It is a lot of work, and putting off family obligations,” Tolis said. “There are the calls while on vacation, which really do happen.”
Tolis said he has tried to make as much of a contribution to the community as he was able.
“I’ve had the opportunity to meet and work with a lot of great people,” he said. “I want to continue to work to achieve the balance between (Fountain Hills as a place for) retirees and being a top place to raise a family.”
During his term Tolis was know for his passion in support of business and development of a downtown to become the “Beverly Hills of Arizona.”
“Development in downtown is increasing and I’m proud to be part of the continuing growth of our community,” Tolis said. “I want to focus on having Fountain Hills be the best. I will stay very involved in the community.”
Councilman Gerry Friedel complimented Tolis on the passion he has for the community and his hard work in expressing that passion.
Councilman Alan Magazine noted he was often on the other side of issues from Tolis, adding that he appreciated his commitment to the business community and willingness to disagree and move on.
Councilman Mike Scharnow noted Tolis has been consistent in his vision and support for the business community.
“Art has been a voice for growth and his expertise in real estate and finance has been a help to the council,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “I thank you for your time and talents.”
Dickey presented Tolis, along with retiring Councilman Dennis Brown, with the traditional “Fountain” pin designed and created by Sami Fine Jewelers. The pin has been presented to outgoing council members for a number of years.