gold medal

Community Services Director/Deputy Town Manager Rachael Goodwin, holding plaque, celebrates with her leadership team with the prestigious Grand Plaque in the 2022 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. (Photo courtesy of Town of Fountain Hills)

The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department was awarded the prestigious Grand Plaque in the 2022 National Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management at the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) annual conference being held in Phoenix. The honor was in the Class Five category for populations of 30,000 or fewer.

The department was recognized as a Gold Medal finalist for the second consecutive year by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA) in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). The Grand Plaque was presented to the Director of Community Services, Rachael Goodwin, at the association’s award banquet on Tuesday, Sept. 20.