Following another court ruling, today, Thursday, Oct. 15, is the last day for Arizona residents to register to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election.
People can still register today at the recorder’s website, recorder.maricopa.gov/elections or the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office election portal, Arizona.vote.
Originally, Monday, Oct. 5, the deadline was extended by the court until Friday, Oct. 23. However, the court was asked to stay that order and reduce that extension by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Hobbs argued the Oct. 23 date is too close to the election to properly process the registrations.
The original plaintiff in the case also agreed with the reduction in time, and the Arizona Republican Party, which appealed the extension order, dropped its appeal.
Everyone who registered between Oct. 6 and today, Oct. 15 can vote in the election.