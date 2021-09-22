Oktoberfest at the Fountain will return to Fountain Hills this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, at Fountain Park from 5 to 10 p.m. The event will feature many authentic German traditions such as a German beer, food including bratwurst and sauerkraut, a band, games, contests and more.
Tickets are on sale now at fhchamber.com for $10 and will also be available at the gate. Attendees who come dressed in traditional German attire will receive $5 in food and drink tickets. All Oktoberfest at the Fountain details can be found in the special insert in this week’s paper, or online at fountainhillschamber.com.
Band
Some new tunes will be heard at this year’s Oktoberfest, as the event will feature the musical talents of Hoolerie, a band who specializes in traditional German music.
Hoolerie, a four-piece German band that has played in Oktoberfest celebrations across the state and beyond, will be filling the performance slots that were originally for Die Ecten Waldbaum. Die Ecten Waldbaum, who has band members who live in Germany, is unable to travel due to international COVID restrictions, leaving them with no choice but to cancel their appearances in the United States.
“After we heard about the travel issues, I was by chance at a German restaurant in Pinetop and heard Leigh of Hoolerie on the accordion and thought they would be perfect to perform at Oktoberfest at the Fountain,” said Paige Martin, the Chamber’s events and marketing manager. “We will of course miss the tradition of Die Ecten Waldbaum, but I am excited for our new performers this year.”
In addition to the music, Oktoberfest at the Fountain will have Jay Schlum lead traditional German games and competitions on stage as the official emcee.