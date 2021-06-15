“Time-4-U” is a drop-in tech help session offered monthly by the Technology Learning Center (TLC).
TLC volunteers are available today, Wednesday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Center. Volunteers assist students with smartphones, iPads, laptops or software issues. They are available the third Wednesday of each month. Those who need help may bring their fully-charged mobile devices and any passwords.
Preregistration is not required, and the service is free.
Any current CDC guidelines regarding face masks and social distancing will be enforced in the computer lab.
There will be no “Time-4-U” in July and August while the Community Center is closed for maintenance.
Call 480-816-9645 with questions or for more information. A TLC volunteer will return the call.