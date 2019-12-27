After the holiday meal is consumed, the tree is taken down and the relatives have all gone home, it’s time to start the New Year off right.
The Technology Learning Center (TLC) and its dedicated volunteers offer tech assistance for personal mobile devices (smartphone, tablets, laptops, etc.). They can answer questions about internet security, passwords and software updates.
Starting Monday, Jan. 6, through Wednesday, Jan. 8, the TLC volunteers will be available in the Computer Lab, located in the Fountain Hills Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each of those days. Feel free to stop in with mobile device, fully-charged, along with passwords.
There is no charge for this assistance and registration is not required.
“Time-4-U” is held the third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No pre-registration is required for this drop-in tech help. The 2020 dates for “Time-4-U” are Wednesday, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 18, April 15, and May 20.