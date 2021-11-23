Getting ready to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Arizona Department of Transportation has some tips to make sure of a safe arrival.
*Expect the Unexpected. Pack extra supplies, including drinking water, with unscheduled highway closures in mind.
*Check your vehicle, including tire pressure, engine belts and hoses, fluid levels and windshield wipers.
*Never drive while impaired. Arrange for a designated driver if necessary.
*Please rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious highway safety risk.
*Buckle up and obey speed limits.
*Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and use caution in existing work zones.
*No matter the destination, please be prepared to follow public health safety guidelines.
*During the holiday travel season, check weather conditions before traveling and be prepared for potential inclement weather.
Check on highway conditions by visiting ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511. ADOT updates are also available on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT).