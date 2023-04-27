The weather is starting to warm up, and now is the perfect time to get out and do work to reduce the risk of being impacted by a brush fire. Fountain Hills firefighters are asking residents to follow some simple tips to help safeguard their property. Following the tips listed can help keep families and homes safe.
The National Fire Protection Association has provided these tips for homeowners.
The home should have an area zero to five feet from the furthest attached exterior point of the home, that is a non-combustible area. Science tells us this is the most important zone to take immediate action on as it is the most vulnerable to embers. Start with the house itself, then move into the landscaping section around the home.
*Clean roofs and gutters of dead leaves and debris that could catch embers.
*Replace or repair any loose or missing shingles or roof tiles to prevent ember penetration.
*Move any flammable material away from wall exteriors – mulch, flammable plants, leaves and needles, firewood piles – anything that can burn. Remove anything stored underneath decks or porches.
*Keep bushes and trees trimmed up away from the house.
The next area is five to 30 feet from the furthest exterior point of the structure. Landscaping/hardscaping- employing careful landscaping or creating breaks that can help influence and decrease fire behavior.
*Clear vegetation from under large stationary propane tanks.
*Create fuel breaks with driveways, walkways/paths, patios, and decks.
*Keep lawns and native grasses mowed to a height of four inches.
*Remove ladder fuels (vegetation under trees) so a surface fire cannot reach up into the trees. Prune trees up to six feet from the ground; for shorter trees do not exceed 1/3 of the overall tree height.
*When planting trees, make sure that when they mature the tree canopy is no closer than ten feet to the edge of the structure.
*Trees and shrubs in this zone should be limited to small clusters of a few each to break up the continuity of the vegetation across the landscape.
*Remove all dead brush from the property and dispose of it properly. Do not discard the trimmings over the fence into the wash.
*Work with neighbors and share the cost of a landscaping service or woodchipper to dispose of tree branches and brush.
A little bit of work and preparation now will help safe during the upcoming summer months. The Fountain Hills Fire Department is happy to assist by providing an on-site wildfire risk assessment. Call the Fire Marshal’s office at 480-816-5114 to set up an appointment.
Fire officials note that the unusually wet winter has caused a lot of vegetation to flourish that will dry out during high temperatures coming in the summer months, increasing fire danger related to the wildland interface in Fountain Hills.