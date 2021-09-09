The Fountain Hills Times has added a new member to its editorial team, with George Zeliff taking over as schools and sports reporter.
A recent graduate of The University of Georgia, Zeliff earned his major in journalism with a minor in communications. He also played sousaphone for the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band.
A resident of Atlanta, Ga., Zeliff recently interned for The Oconnee Enterprise, a newspaper covering Oconnee County, Ga. Just before making the cross-country trip to Arizona, Zeliff was informed that he and editor Jeremy Johnson had been awarded first place in the category of Sports Section or Pages for their division in the Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
Times Editor Ryan Winslett said he’s looking forward to seeing Zeliff settle in and take over the sections, which have not had a dedicated reporter since February.
“With schools and sports back up and running, I’m excited to have someone on staff again who can focus on those sections and give them the attention they deserve,” Winslett said. “Zeliff will become a familiar face at local sporting events and around the school campuses, and I hope everyone gives him a warm welcome.”
Zeliff can be reached by email at george@fhtimes.com, or by calling the office at 480-837-1925.