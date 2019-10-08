Award recipients for the Arizona Newspaper Association’s annual competition have been announced, with The Fountain Hills Times earning eight honors for 2019.
On Sept. 28, the ANA hosted its 80th annual meeting and fall convention out of Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino in Chandler.
The Times earned three honors in the Excellence in Advertising competition, beginning with first place recognition for Best Public Notice Section.
Duke Kirkendoll earned first place in the category of Best Newspaper Promotion Ad, Series or Section, as well as second place for Best Classified Section.
In the Better Newspapers Contest for editorial content, The Times staff took third place in the category of Reporting and Newswriting Excellence.
Editor Ryan Winslett took home second place honors in the Best Column, Feature of Criticism category for “Like pulling teeth,” a column comparing some interviews to an impending wisdom tooth extraction. Winslett also earned third place in the Best Headline category for “Education award brings Sunshine to New York,” which accompanied a story about a local teacher who got to fly to the Big Apple for a special recognition.
Reporter Barb Charzuk took third place in the Best Feature Photo category for “The tiny details,” a photo she took of a watchmaker examining the miniscule components of a timepiece.
Finally, The Times earned an award courtesy of Mother Nature with “Historic snowstorm hits Fountain Hills,” a doubletruck spread taking third place for Best Feature Photo Layout or Photo Story.