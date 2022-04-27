The Fountain Hills Times has added a new member to its editorial team, with Cyrus Guccione taking over as lead reporter for arts and entertainment, clubs, business and religion.
Guccione began his postsecondary education studying communications at Community College of the Redwoods in Eureka, Calif. From there, he earned his bachelor’s in economics from Northern Arizona University, graduating in 2017.
He began his professional career as a risk and underwriting analyst before moving on to reporting, freelancing here in the Valley.
Editor Ryan Winslett said Guccione, a 15-year resident of Fountain Hills, will apply his talents in communication and his knowledge of the community to his new role at The Times.
“We’re excited to bring Cyrus on board,” Winslett said. “He’s getting his feet under him at the moment, but I imagine a lot of folks around the community will get to know him in the coming months.
“In a town like Fountain Hills, we know that clubs, local entertainment, churches and businesses are a big part of day-to-day life, so we’re looking forward to seeing Cyrus dig into those sections and continue bringing the stories our community has grown to expect out of their local paper.”
Moving forward, Guccione will be the point of contact for his sections.
“If you’ve got photos from a club outing, an upcoming event at church to announce or a potential business story, Cyrus will be the person to talk to,” Winslett added.
To speak with Guccione, call The Times at 480-837-1925 or email cyrus@fhtimes.com.