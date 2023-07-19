Papers.JPG

Publications under the Independent Newsmedia umbrella boast a uniform size and style, shown here in several recent examples. Fountain Hills Times Independent will adhere to this look starting with the Aug. 2 edition.

Beginning with the Aug. 2 edition, Fountain Hills Times Independent will boast a new look and a rate increase to $2 an issue for the print edition.

Those currently subscribing to The Times will be prorated for the remainder of their current subscription and will not receive an increase in cost until making the decision to renew. This move from $1.50 to $2.00 will bring Times Independent in line with other publications put out across the Valley by new owner, Independent Newsmedia, Inc., USA.