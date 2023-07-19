Beginning with the Aug. 2 edition, Fountain Hills Times Independent will boast a new look and a rate increase to $2 an issue for the print edition.
Those currently subscribing to The Times will be prorated for the remainder of their current subscription and will not receive an increase in cost until making the decision to renew. This move from $1.50 to $2.00 will bring Times Independent in line with other publications put out across the Valley by new owner, Independent Newsmedia, Inc., USA.
Starting Aug. 2, those who wish to subscribe online only can expect a cost of $55 per year or $5 per month. The newsstand price for Times Independent will be $2. Delivery subscriptions for Fountain Hills and the Verdes will be $87 annually.
The annual subscription will be $107 for those who have the paper delivered locally through half of the year and out-of-state the remainder of the year. Year-round out-of-state delivery will be $115.
“We believe reliable local news has tremendous value,” said Publisher Brent Cruikshank. “We believe the news and targeted advertising we provide is well worth $2 a week, and now it will come with the added bonus of access to Daily Independent, providing news from across the Valley at yourvalley.net.”
In the coming weeks, interested subscribers are invited to contact The Times at 480-837-1925 to set up access to Daily Independent at YourValley.net at no additional cost. The Daily Independent is Arizona’s nonpartisan daily publication that publishes an e-Newspaper seven days a week.
Similarly, the Aug. 2 edition is when readers can expect the full transition to Fountain Hills Times Independent to take place, complete with a new paper size and masthead.
The new 12”x11” format will match other Independent Newsmedia publications.
“This new format is something we’ve actually been kicking around for years, as more newspapers move to this size and have been receiving positive feedback about how it’s easier to hold,” Cruikshank added. “But just because the paper won’t be as tall as it used to be, does not mean it will be ‘smaller.’ An increase in pages will mean the same amount of local news and advertising opportunities we’ve always had, it will simply be in a different format.”
In recent weeks, The Times has rolled out smaller changes as its staff prepares for the full transition in August.
“I know we’re starting to sound like a broken record, we just want to make sure we are being transparent with the community that has put its trust in us for nearly 50 years,” Cruikshank said. “I believe folks will realize, after everything is said and done, that we’re the same newspaper. We have the same staff writing the same down-the-middle news we’ve become known for over the decades. We’ll look a little different and some small things will change here and there, but now you have your local newspaper with the backing of a fantastic parent company like Independent Newsmedia.
“They share the same ideals we do about local, focused, unbiased reporting, plenty of opportunities for advertisers and, yes, space for our readers to share their opinions, photos, club announcements, accomplishments and the like.”
As announced in recent editions of The Times, the advertising deadline is now 3 p.m. Wednesdays while the editorial deadline to have stories and letters considered for publication is noon Thursdays.
While copies of the paper will continue to appear at local newsstands, subscribers will now receive their weekly paper in the mail.