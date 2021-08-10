It was announced last week that The Fountain Hills Times received several awards as part of the Arizona Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest and Advertising in Excellence Contest.
Submissions from the previous year were submitted this past spring, with initial results announced on Aug. 3. While the local paper has been notified of the categories for its awards, final rankings will not be announced until the ANA convention this fall.
Categories for awards include departmental news and copyediting excellence, best public notices section, best classified section and best static online advertisement.
“This past year hit The Times hard, like most businesses, but we’re proud of the fact we were able to continue bringing the news to our community during an especially trying time,” said Publisher Brent Cruikshank. “We look forward to continuing those efforts, as we know our readers take pride in staying informed about what’s going on in their own backyard.”