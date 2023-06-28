With the Independence Day holiday on the horizon, The Fountain Hills Times has announced deadline changes for the Wednesday, July 5, edition.
The advertising deadline is 3 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 28. The deadline for submitted editorial content and letters to the editor is noon Thursday, June 29.
The Times will be closed Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, and the staff wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Independence Day holiday.
With The Times’ recent purchase by Independent Newsmedia, Inc., weekly deadlines are going to change.
For the coming weeks, regular deadlines will mirror the holiday deadlines listed above. Those may need to shift, so readers and advertisers are asked to keep an eye out for potential updates as everything is finalized.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we embark on this new journey as Fountain Hills Times Independent,” said Publisher Brent Cruikshank. “The paper will soon look a little different and our deadlines need to shift, but our goal is to make this transition as seamless as possible while we continue to serve Fountain Hills and our neighboring communities.”