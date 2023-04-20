Several local agencies are teaming up to organize a drug “Take Back Day” Saturday, April 22.
The collection effort will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the main entrance to Town Hall, corner of Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive.
A new twist to this year’s effort is that pet owners are being encouraged to drop off unwanted pet medications in addition to any other pills meant for human consumption.
Any unused, expired or unwanted prescription pills are being collected in an effort to keep them out of the trash or the wastewater disposal system.
Pills should be dumped into a clear plastic bag before being dropped off. Sharps, liquids and creams will not be accepted.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating the local effort in collaboration with the Sanitary District and the Protect Our Youth Drug Coalition.
“One aspect of drug prevention is eliminating unwanted prescription drugs that could be targeted for illicit use on the street,” said Coalition Director Mike Scharnow. “Opioid painkillers, especially, are targeted by thieves and those suffering from substance abuse disorders.”
In addition, Sanitary District officials encourage homeowners to dispose of pills in this manner rather than flushing them down the drain or toilet.
“This effort protects both our kids and the environment,” said Sanitary District Manager Dana Trompke.
Scharnow added, “I especially wanted to thank the Sheriff’s Office for its efforts behind this program.”
For those who can’t make the drop-off hours Saturday, there is a permanent pill drop-off unit inside Town Hall adjacent to the MCSO area.
That unit is available whenever the Town Hall lobby is open Monday through Thursday.
The Drug Enforcement Administration coordinated the national prescription drug Take Back Day program.
For more than a decade the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications that too often become a gateway to addiction.
In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.
