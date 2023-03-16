The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is bringing Fountain Hills Day, presented by The Linkous Group, Ltd., to the Avenue of the Fountains to celebrate and bring together all that is Fountain Hills with local businesses, clubs and organizations to showcase what the community has to offer.
Fountain Hills Day is this Saturday, March 18, along Avenue of the Fountain from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be multiple expos and events within this event including a Health and Wellness Expo, Home and Garden Expo, Wild About Pets Expo, Have Faith Expo, Philanthropy in the Hills, and the Kids’ Zone. Another event within the event will be Taste of Fountain Hills, which will feature “tastes” from local restaurants, $5 samples of what each restaurant offers. In addition to all of those areas, be sure to stop by the beer garden, check out the classic cars at the auto show and enjoy live music all day with Tommy Fontaine. A Ferris wheel will also be available, so guests will be able to enjoy a birds’ eye look at Fountain Hills.
“Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to sample some of Fountain Hills’ favorite restaurants, explore and find out what our local businesses, clubs and organizations have to offer, take a ride on the Ferris wheel, check out classic cars at the auto show, listen to some great music and have a great time with your family and friends,” reads a press release from the Chamber.
For more information about Fountain Hills Day, check out the insert in this week’s newspaper of visit fhchamber.com.