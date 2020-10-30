While most of Arizona remains on standard time year-around, much of the rest of the county will be turning clocks back this weekend to go off Daylight Savings Time for the winter.
While our clocks remain steadfast, this is a reminder that the remainder of the county will “fall back” into line with standard time this coming weekend; as of 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
Arizonans should keep this in mind when calling family or doing business with people in other parts of the country.
California and the west coast will be one hour earlier instead of the same time; the mountain states, including Colorado, will now be the same time; the Midwest, including Illinois, Missouri and Texas will be one hour later; and the east coast, including Michigan and Ohio, will be two hours later than Arizona through the winter.
For those who like to think ahead, Daylight Savings Time begins again on Sunday, March 14, 2021.