The Town of Fountain Hills tried to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Fountain in 2020. Most planned activities were either canceled or delayed due to the pandemic. One of the events intended for last year will finally occur. The Fountain at 50 Time Capsule will ceremoniously be buried on Tuesday, May 4, at 4:30 p.m.
This event will represent the culmination of a year-long, and a few extra months, of community celebration of the world-famous fountain in Fountain Hills’ 50th anniversary.
The Fountain is the iconic feature that helped establish the town of Fountain Hills in 1970. Towering to a height of 560-feet with its three pumps running, the namesake Fountain of Fountain Hills has delighted watchers and attracted visitors from far and wide. This attraction was the unique feature developers Robert McCulloch and C.V. Wood wanted to entice homebuyers to this isolated desert area.
For many years, the fountain was the tallest in the world. Today, it’s still the fourth tallest. The famed Fountain Hills Fountain has been running daily, mainly since the beginning of the town.
The time capsule will contain various community, government and service organization items of activities during the 50th anniversary year of the Fountain. A plaque identifying the location and the retrieval date of December 15, 2045, will be placed atop the capsule after the ceremony.
Mayor Ginny Dickey, Town Manager Grady Miller, Anniversary Celebration Co-chairs Alan and Brent Cruikshank, and Project Administrator Sandy Ursini will provide remarks. The time capsule includes photos, letters, proclamations, banners, art and photography, souvenirs, news articles and other information about the community and the Fountain.