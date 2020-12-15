If 2020 didn’t teach us anything else, it might be the year we learned patience.
That is certainly the case with the Fountain at 50 committee, who has been planning events for the past many months just to have them postponed or canceled.
The group has persevered, and members hope to have a celebration of the Fountain’s 50th birthday Saturday, Jan. 30. Because of the novel coronavirus, many activities were canceled, but plans are underway for a few remaining events.
The Town Council’s Tuesday, Dec. 15, meeting will officially commemorate the birthday of the Fountain. The Fountain at 50 committee will have the time capsule at the meeting so council members and townspeople can see some of the items to be placed in the capsule before it is buried Jan. 30.
Sandy Ursini, administrator of the committee, said the group has a fair number of donations to be considered for the time capsule.
Among items to be considered are a digital picture book, a digital history of Fountain Hills by Amy Arnold, artwork from the Pony Express, information about the Dark Skies Discovery Center, political buttons and memorabilia, a paperweight from the 2005 dedication of Town Hall and items from various clubs and organizations. A brochure commemorating the Sanitary District’s 50th anniversary also has been donated.
“We have a lot of interesting things we are considering,” Ursini said. “We may not be able to include everything in the time capsule, but we will try.”
She added that the committee will do its best to return unused items to the donors.
Fountain at 50 will continue to accept items through December, however, committee members would like to have as many items as possible by Dec. 10 so people attending the council meeting can get a preview of the contents.
Donations can be made at the Community Center. Items can be dropped off at the front desk.