The Town of Fountain Hills tried to celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2020. Most planned activities were either canceled or delayed due to the pandemic. One of the events intended for last year will finally occur. The Time Capsule burial will represent the culmination of a year-long, and a few extra months, of community celebration of the world-famous fountain in Fountain Hills’ 50th Anniversary.
The Time Capsule will contain various community, government, and service organization items of activities during the 50th anniversary year of the world-famous Fountain Hills Fountain. A plaque identifying the location and the retrieval date of Dec. 15, 2045, will be placed atop the capsule after the ceremony.
The event will take place Tuesday, May 4, at 4:30 p.m. at the Centennial Circle outside the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N La Montana Drive, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.