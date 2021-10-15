Fountain Hills resident and native son Tim Yoder will soon share a personal history of growing up in the western boomtown he calls home.
Tim is the son of local builder Fred “Tim” Yoder and Phillis Straka. Born in Phoenix, Tim moved to Fountain Hills with his family in 1973. He is a retired teacher of US History and German, and a 2016 recipient of the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce “Teacher of the Year” award.
Tim will recall his memories of family, schools and education, early sporting and social developments, town culture, work in construction, his teen years and high school adventuring and the Fountain.
The presentation will take place on Thursday, Oct 21, at 2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Free for Community Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register. This is course #5871.
Social distancing and masks are required. This program is sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.