Season tickets for the 2021 Pat Covault Memorial Concert Series are now available for purchase at Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church.
The six-show lineup includes comedy, magic and music. To purchase tickets, call the church at 480-837-1763. Summer office hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Currently, the church accepts payment via cash or check.
Season ticket prices and seating options range from $80 (general admission) to $165 (reserved seating in the first five rows). Tickets for individual shows go on sale in December 2020. Individual ticket prices and seating options are range from $15 (general admission) to $30 (reserved seating in the first five rows).
The church hosts all performances, which begin at 7 p.m. Dates and entertainers for the 2021 series include singer Michelle Murlin (Jan. 12), comedic magician Dana Daniels (Jan. 26), violinist and classical/flamenco guitarist Lyra (Feb. 9), musician Beth Lederman with friends (Feb. 23), musical group The Doo Wah Riders (March 9) and pianist Mac Frampton (March 23).
For additional details, visit fhpresbyterian.info.