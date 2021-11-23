Tickets are still available for the annual Breakfast with Santa, set for Dec. 4.
Peg Boettger, who chairs the event for Noon Kiwanis, will be outside of the Library/Museum building Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in purchasing tickets also may call or text Boettger at 415-672-3606.
The Noon Kiwanis Club again will sponsor the annual event Saturday, at the Community Center. Price is $10 per adult and $8 per child.
The fun begins at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast catered by McDonald’s. Other treats include visits with Santa for picture taking and a gift, a balloon creation, a magician and holiday music led by Debbie Fisher. Also attending will be Mrs. Claus, a fun bunch of elves, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph. This will all take place in the ballroom, which is transformed into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy.
Adults are required to wear masks except when eating, and tables will be set for six. Suggested ages are preschool to grade 3.