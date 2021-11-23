breakfast 20.JPG

Tickets are still available for the annual Breakfast with Santa, set for Dec. 4.

Peg Boettger, who chairs the event for Noon Kiwanis, will be outside of the Library/Museum building Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in purchasing tickets also may call or text Boettger at 415-672-3606.

The Noon Kiwanis Club again will sponsor the annual event Saturday, at the Community Center. Price is $10 per adult and $8 per child.

The fun begins at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast catered by McDonald’s. Other treats include visits with Santa for picture taking and a gift, a balloon creation, a magician and holiday music led by Debbie Fisher. Also attending will be Mrs. Claus, a fun bunch of elves, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph. This will all take place in the ballroom, which is transformed into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy.

Adults are required to wear masks except when eating, and tables will be set for six. Suggested ages are preschool to grade 3.