The Town of Fountain Hills wraps up its short concert series on Avenue of the Fountains Plaza on Thursday, May 20.
Acoustic artist Lee Perreira plays one end of the Avenue while the band, Lucas Brown and the Nights Watch, performs at the other end.
Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with the evening concert from 6 to 8 p.m.
Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents will be available for self-guided art walk tours.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining at one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. The concert series is free entertainment suitable for the whole family.