Board members Geoff Yazzetta and Ted Blank with the Celestron shipment on the site of the IDSDC. (Photo courtesy of International Dark Sky Discovery Center)

The International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) in Fountain Hills has announced that Celestron, the world’s leading manufacturer of telescopes, has shown its support for the IDSDC by donating telescopes for the Private Viewing Terrace of the proposed facility.

It was also announced that the company plans to donate microscopes for the Einstein Exploration Station and perhaps additional telescopes next year.