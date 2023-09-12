The International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) in Fountain Hills has announced that Celestron, the world’s leading manufacturer of telescopes, has shown its support for the IDSDC by donating telescopes for the Private Viewing Terrace of the proposed facility.
It was also announced that the company plans to donate microscopes for the Einstein Exploration Station and perhaps additional telescopes next year.
“Celestron’s support is greatly appreciated, and we are excited that we’ll be working with them in a lasting, mutually beneficial relationship,” IDSDC board member Kevin Beck said.
“I knew these were professional, top-of-the-line telescopes when I saw that the shipping weight for the three scopes was 326 pounds,” IDSDC President Joe Bill said.
“These telescopes are outstanding,” said IDSDC Vice President Ted Blank said. “The CPC Deluxe 1100 HD telescopes offer amazing views of so many objects in our dark skies.”
Two days after receiving the shipment, Blank inaugurated one of the telescopes at a Star Party at Needle Rock along the Verde River north of the Verde Communities.
There will be upcoming star parties where the public will have an opportunity to experience what a good telescope is all about.
“We look forward to when visitors will have this opportunity on a regular basis after the Discovery Center opens,” Bill said.