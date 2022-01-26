The quarterly financial reports for candidates for mayor and town council were due earlier this month and Joe Arpaio’s run for mayor is well financed to start the race.
Arpaio reported $206,413 to kick off his campaign. He has already spent $11,574. According to the report the former Maricopa County Sheriff brought about $200,000 with him from his earlier campaign committee. He has collected about $6,413 since announcing his run for mayor. The bulk of that ($4,543) was donated from out-of-state individuals. He has received $1,200 from in-state individual contributors giving more than $100 and $670 from in-state donors of less than $100. Ira Gaines, a self-employed investor of Phoenix, contributed $1,000.
The bulk of Arpaio’s expenses to date have gone to a Scottsdale consulting firm, MCCW, LLC ($3,864).
Kelly Smith, a second mayoral challenger to Mayor Ginny Dickey, is reporting $7,250 in contributions for the first reporting quarter. Smith has paid out $1,000 in early expenses.
Smith has a single contribution of $5,000 from Douglas Morgenthaler with Aston Capital of Reton, Wash.
Steve Vargo, president of MCO Realty in Fountain Hills, donated $1,000.
Incumbent Mayor Dickey brought $4,046 into the campaign and has raised an additional $2,128 during the quarter. She has received a total of $650 from donors contributing more than $100. Those include Fred Duval and Sherri Jones at $250 apiece and Marian Hermie with $150.
Dickey has received a total of $1,148 from donors of less than $100. She has received $330 from out-of-state contributors.
Through the first reporting quarter the newcomers to the council race are largely self-financed. Mark Biremann has used $100 of his own money. Brenda Kalivianakis has $500 of her own in the campaign with an additional contribution of $70. Hannah Toth has a campaign chest with $1,276 in personal funds and a single contributor of $500 who is not identified in the report. Toth has spent $973.
Candidate Allan Skillicorn was not active during the reporting period and filed no report.
The next quarterly report from the candidates is for the first quarter of 2022 through March 31 and is due to be filed between April 1 and April 15.