Fountain Hills Theater is continuing its Broadway Quarantine Cabaret each Friday and Saturday through May 30.
This weekend will feature two shows: “Mickey’s Jukebox” is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17, and a special All-Broadway Matinee Saturday, April 18.
The Friday show is a musical cast reunion of Fountain Theater players who appeared on stage performing favorite tunes from Disney movies. The show will run live at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, April 18, host/theater Executive Director Michael Wallot brings Tony Award-winner and six-time Tony nominee Kelli O’Hara on the show. She recently starred as Anna in the “King and I.” Greg Mills, who is in the long-running Broadway hit “Phantom of the Opera” and Doreen Montalvo, one of the stars if the new show “Mrs. Doubtfire” also will appear Saturday. All shows on Broadway are on hold through the COVID-19 pandemic. The matinee begins at 3 p.m.
All three actors were in the middle of shows when the Great White Way was closed. They thought they would be back on stage this week, but performances have been postponed until at least June 1.
Broadway Quarantine Cabaret can be viewed live on the new YouTube channel at bit.ly/fhtYOUTUBE or follow the theater on Facebook and see performances at facebook.com/fountainhillstheater. Once shows have aired, they can be viewed 24 hours a day on YouTube or Facebook.