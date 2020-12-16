Two themed performing arts camps are scheduled at Fountain Hills Theater during winter break.
The first camp, “Charlie Brown Camp #1,” is for 7 to 15-year-olds. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. There will be no class Dec. 25. Two final performances are set for 1 and 1:45 p.m.
Tuition is $375. All participants will have a part in the production. There are parts for both boys and girls, and there are non-singing roles available.
The second camp, “Charlie Brown Camp #2,” is for children 5 to 7. Classes again are Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, with no class on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Classes are from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuition is $175.
The younger group will perform with the older group on the last day of the camp. Showtimes are 1 and 1:45 p.m.
Guidelines from the CDC will be followed for COVID-19. There will be contact-free drop-off and pick up, temperatures will be taken on arrival, participants will be required to wash their hands frequently, and social distancing will be encouraged.
To sign up for a camp, or for more information contact Paige Beckman, paige@fhtaz.org.