It’s possible that Fountain Hills Theater will hold its summer theater camps for kids beginning May 26.
“We are hoping to do the camps and hoping everything will reopen by May 26,” said camp Director Paige Beckman. “If not, we will have to adapt as needed. But we are hopeful.”
The first camp is “Willy Wonka Kids,” set for May 26 through June 5. The program is for children 7-13. Tuition is $350 until May 11 when the price goes up to $400. Classes are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Other programs are as follows:
“Acting Improv,” June 8-12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 7-13. $200 ($250 after May 11).
“Acting Improv,” June 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 7-13. $125 ($150 after May 11).
“Auditions,” July 21-31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 7-14. $200 ($250 after May 11).
“Backstage,” July 20-24, Noon to 3 p.m. Ages 9-14. $100 ($125 after May 11).
Disney’s “Frozen” Kids, June 15-26, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 6-13. $375 ($425 after May 11).
“Tick Tock,” July 6-10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 6-13. $200 ($250 after May 11).
“Tick Tock,” July 6-10, 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 6-13. $125 ($150 after May 11).
“Wicked Oz,” July 13-24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages 8-14. $375 ($425 after May 11).
“Wizards, Wimps & Dorks,” Aug. 3-7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Ages7-14. $200 ($250 after May 11).
All classes will be led by Beckman. For more information and to register, visit fhtaz.org.