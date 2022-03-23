The Fountain Hills Times is hiring a full-time reporter.
Coverage will include clubs, arts and entertainment, religion and business. Ideal applicants have experience in journalism, AP Style and photography. This is an on-site position where the reporter will write weekly stories, occasionally photograph local events and work with various community entities to make sure readers know what’s happening around the community.
“We’ll be posting this position and additional details online in the next week through sites like Indeed and LinkedIn, as well as the Arizona Newspaper Association jobs page,” said Publisher Brent Cruikshank. “But The Times is a community paper, and we wanted to make sure possible applicants within the community are aware of this position before we cast the net further.”
Questions may be directed to Editor Ryan Winslett by email at ryan@fhtimes.com, or by calling 480-837-1925 during regular business hours. The Times’ office is located at 16508 E. Laser Dr., Suite 101.
“Anyone interested may drop off a cover letter, resume and samples of their work at the office, or email them directly to Ryan,” Cruikshank continued. “If you prefer, you can also keep your eye out for the job posting online in the coming days and apply through the sites I mentioned earlier.”
Winslett said he’s looking forward to welcoming a new team member to the staff.
“It’s like the old saying goes, there is no small news in a small town,” Winslett said. “We take covering every angle of our community seriously and we aim to find a reporter who will work hard, meet deadlines and help bring the latest news to our readers.”