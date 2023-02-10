havenly sculpture.JPG

Thursday, Jan. 26, there was a formal dedication of the public art recently erected on the corner of La Montana and Avenue of the Fountains. This sculpture, titled “Invert,” was designed by artist Craig Randich and is representative of the famous Fountain that is visible from this corner.

Commissioned by Keystone Homes, the public art was a part of the development agreement with the Town of Fountain Hills. The local Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Betsy LaVoie, along with her entourage of Chamber board members and Ambassadors in their bright red coats kicked off the celebration with a proclamation and a ribbon cutting ceremony.