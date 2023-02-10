Thursday, Jan. 26, there was a formal dedication of the public art recently erected on the corner of La Montana and Avenue of the Fountains. This sculpture, titled “Invert,” was designed by artist Craig Randich and is representative of the famous Fountain that is visible from this corner.
Commissioned by Keystone Homes, the public art was a part of the development agreement with the Town of Fountain Hills. The local Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, Betsy LaVoie, along with her entourage of Chamber board members and Ambassadors in their bright red coats kicked off the celebration with a proclamation and a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The principals of Keystone Homes, developer of The Havenly Fountain Hills, present included the Director of Development Chris Hundelt and President Rich Eneim, Jr. Assisting in the ribbon cutting was the artist, Craig Randich.
Chris Hundelt expressed his appreciation to all involved in making the public art corner a reality including the Fountain Hills city personnel who are a part of the Town’s Arts Committee, including Rachael Goodwin and Patti Lopuszanski both of whom were very involved in managing the art committee and the process.
Making the artist’s vision a reality was the fabricator, Jeff Oesterly with OEST Metalworks, who was also in attendance for the festivities.
This new public art corner features pleasant desert landscaping that includes large shade trees and comfortable benches, making it an attractive location for taking a break or meeting up with friends before heading down the Avenue of the Fountains to enjoy the shopping, dining and entertainment available nearby.