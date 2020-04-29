The Town Council has voted to hire Black & Veatch, a consulting, engineering and construction firm to conduct an evaluation of systems related to the fountain, lake and irrigation related to the use of the town’s featured amenity.
The systems involved in the operation of the fountain and water operations are half a century old and are in frequent need of maintenance and repairs. In 2016 the council took a small step related to improving water quality by upgrading the aeration of the lake water.
Other components were discussed at that time but deemed too costly for additional steps. However, at this time, with the age of the fountain components and questions related to the lake liner as its warrantied lifetime is approaching, staff determined it might be the right time for a thorough evaluation of the condition of the system.
“These (anniversary) milestones are raising questions about the longevity of, and potential repair and replacement need for, our community icon,” Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin reported to the council. “Many of the components that operate the lake and fountain are original and have not been tested or evaluated.”
She said the engineers’ assessment is considered prudent in planning for future repairs and budgeting.
The professional services agreement with Black & Veatch the council approved on April 21 is for just under $140,000 and covers the first of three steps the program would take.
A report Black & Veatch prepared for the town states, “The town’s desire is to perform inspections of the visible portions of the fountain, electrical gear, lake liner and irrigation system to identify potential rehabilitation improvements for financial planning purposes.”
The firm outline for Phase I of the program includes, “review of maintenance records, inspection and evaluation of existing fountain mechanical and electrical equipment, fountain electrical and mechanical equipment support structures and visible portions of the lake liner.
“Consultant will develop recommendations of potential rehabilitation/replacement improvements for mechanical, electrical and structural elements of the fountain, as well as logistics options associated with future liner rehabilitation/replacement with water/solids/aquatic life removal and replacement.
“Consultant will inspect and evaluate the existing park irrigation system and develop recommendations for potential replacement, rehabilitation (and) improvements.”
Additional phases of work for Black & Veatch would include design of improvements and construction administration, depending on council decisions.
In her report Goodwin described the scope of services to include assessment of lake liner and leak testing; electrical component test including arc flash and short circuit analysis; consideration of variable frequency drives to improve operation efficiency; and mechanical testing, including pressure test; video scoping inside the main line from the pump house to fountain and diver evaluation of submerged equipment.
The irrigation component of the plan could include working with the Sanitary District to develop an underground storage facility for water to be used exclusively for irrigation. This would allow for better quality of water being used for irrigation to improve turf and vegetation health. When it was discussed in 2016 the estimated cost of such a storage facility was approximately $700,000.
Council input
Town Manager Grady Miller told the council that he would be planning on considerable public involvement in making decisions after the Black & Veatch study is completed, potentially by the end of the year.
“This will be a very comprehensive evaluation and a project we need to know the public is behind,” Miller said. “We can involve citizens in prioritizing projects.”
Councilman Art Tolis, who was the lone no vote in the council’s 6-1 approval of the agreement, said he would rather see the public involvement up front.
“I’d rather see a task force [now],” Tolis said. “We need a clear vision of what we want to do, rather than just throw $140,000 at a study to tell us what we realistically know.”
Tolis said that rather than just determining what emergency remedies might be he would rather see more of a vision of what the fountain and park could be to attract visitors. He indicated he envisions something like a dancing fountain element with lights and music.
“I want to see more visioning on what we can create at the fountain, a regional draw, something exciting,” Tolis said. “I don’t believe what we have now is the future.”
Vice Mayor Mike Scharnow said he agrees to some extent with what Tolis had to say, however, he prefers more measured steps.
“This study is a start,” Scharnow said. “Ideas to make the park more than what it is, we can talk about after we get this basic information.”
Councilman Dennis Brown agreed with Scharnow.
“We need to do the study so we can plan for the money we are going to need,” Brown said. “Let’s know what we are dealing with so we can plan for the future.”