Fountain Hills continues to grow as a Purple Heart Town, embracing the title with numerous proclamations, special measures and annual recognition over the past five years.
In 2017, then Mayor Linda Kavanagh and current Governor Doug Ducey proclaimed the Town of Fountain Hills and the state of Arizona, respectively, as a Purple Heart Town and State. Purple Heart Day is officially honored on Aug. 7 of each year.
“To celebrate this day with our community on its first year, 2017, we began with inviting Purple Heart recipients to our local Safeway to educate the community about the designation of our town as a Purple Heart Town and to learn more about the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH),” explained Debbie Yin, MOPH Chapter 2560 associate member.
Yin said residents visiting Safeway during the event received an MOPH viola flower to help remember a veteran, and they were able to chat with a veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart.
“Over the past five years, Town leadership of mayor and town manager has taken a series of significant steps to grow our town in its Purple Heart Town status,” Yin continued.
In April of 2017, MOPH Chapter 2560 Senior Vice Commander Phil Yin presented to Mayor Kavanagh and Town Manager Grady Miller the concept to become a Purple Heart Town and the significance of doing so. They were receptive and got to work with implementation, with Kavanagh officially proclaiming Fountain Hills a Purple Heart Town on April 6, 2017. Yin highlighted several key moments that have taken place since that day.
*On Memorial Day, 2017, then Commander of MOPH Chapter 2560, Mike Ferguson, presented the official Purple Heart Town signage to Mayor Kavanagh. The Town has this signage at community entrances. In addition, parking signage was also later provided to the Town and was placed at several key locations to be used by Purple Heart recipients.
*On its first Purple Heart Day of Aug. 7, 2018, MOPH Chapter 2560 and the local Marine Corps League Detachment 1439 held a welcoming event inside the local Safeway store, serving cookies and refreshments. Yin said it was very successful introduction to the community of the MOPH.
*In April 2019, Mayor Ginny Dickey proclaimed every Tuesday as a Purple Heart Tuesday, to remember and honor those who received the Purple Heart while serving in combat.
*On August 7, 2019, the MOPH held its first Honor and Remembrance program at the Fountain Hills Community Center. It was a morning filled with a video tribute to America, American Legion Post 58 Color Guard posting of the colors, featured many distinguished speakers from around the state, as well as each commander from all the veterans’ organization in Fountain Hills.
*On Oct. 25, 2020, Mayor Dickey was presented with an official MOPH flag for Combat Wounded Veterans. The Town raised it in a special ceremony at Town Hall, where it continues to fly 24/7.
*On Feb. 7, 2022, Justin Weldy’s Town staff designed and produced an artwork rendition of the Purple Heart Combat Wounded award and painted it on each designated parking space around town.
*Lastly, in the spring of 2022, the MOPH emblem is scheduled to be added to the Service Organizations display board on Fountain Hills Blvd. near the corner of Shea Blvd. This has been planned and executed by Justin Weldy, the Director of Public Works for the Town of Fountain Hills.
The Military Order of the Purple Heart is composed of military men and women who received the Purple Heart Medal for wounds suffered in combat. For this sacrifice, they were awarded the Purple Heart Medal. This is the U.S. Military’s oldest decoration, given to those who are wounded or killed while fighting in the nation’s wars and to military members who have suffered maltreatment as a prisoner of war.
The mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart is to foster an environment of goodwill and camaraderie among combat wounded veterans, promote patriotism, support necessary legislative initiatives and provide service to all veterans and their families. Although membership is restricted to the combat wounded, MOPH supports all veterans and their families with a myriad of nationwide programs by chapters and national service officers.
Donations are welcome and are used to fund the MOPH’s various programs. For those with questions or interest in joining the MOPH, contact Phil Yin at 480-845-4083 or at philyin@msn.com.