Club.JPG

In 1978 Fountain Hills was just finding its footing as a community being cut out of the desert dust. There were fewer than 1,000 people living here at the time and the community was 20 to 30 miles from the nearest established settlements – even Scottsdale had nothing around until you got to Scottsdale Road.

Many of the early pioneers had professional and management careers and found Fountain Hills appealing for retirement. However, they also found themselves with a lot of time on their hands. Desert Canyon Golf Course was there, but little else for recreation.