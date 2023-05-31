Grad night (8).JPG

With the Fountain Park Fountain tinted Falcon blue in the background, members of the class of 2023 celebrated the end of their high school careers last Friday, May 26. Many of the graduates had classes together all the way from kindergarten through senior year, and they all capped off their journey at commencement.

Fountain Park was packed before the buses arrived with Fountain Hills High School graduates. Once they arrived, parents were eager to get their first photos of the night as all the students lined up.