Members of the Fountain Hills High School Class of 2021 were joined by friends, family and community members in Fountain Park Friday evening, June 28, to celebrate their graduation commencement ceremony.
The hills surrounding the Fountain Park amphitheater echoed with cheers of congratulations as this year’s seniors bid farewell to high school and prepared to head off to college, new jobs, the armed forces or maybe even take a little break before figuring out what comes next. Speeches, musical performances and fireworks rounded out the evening, giving this year’s graduating Falcons a fond farewell.
FHHS Principal Kristopher Alexander offered the welcoming remarks, noting that this year’s graduates weathered the rigors of senior year alongside the numerous unexpected obstacles and hardships put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Graduates, you’ve had to learn how to persevere…and not let a little thing like a global pandemic prevent you from making amazing high school memories,” Alexander said. “…This place will always be your home. Once a Falcon, always a Falcon.”
Valedictorian Cole Schulze also took the stage, sharing with his classmates a history lesson about how science has determined that early man – hunters and gatherers – lived happier lives due to fewer wants and enough means to suit their needs.
He used this to emphasize his words of encouragement that his classmates search for what really makes them happy and go after it.
“Life is about accomplishments,” Schulze said. “Working hard is good, but only when it’s rewarding and doesn’t come at the cost of what makes you happy.
“We only have one life on this Earth, so go out and live it with no regrets.”
Schulze was followed by Salutatorian Andri Urda, who took some time to thank all the teachers, family and neighbors who had an impact on his life up to this point. Urda went on to recount some of his fond memories from school, as well as the challenges he and his classmates had to face in the past year.
“I’m proud of this community and all we’ve accomplished,” he said. “We stayed strong.”
This year’s commencement address was offered by Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation Vice President, Paul Russell.
Russell noted that, up until now, much of the seniors’ “script” outlining their lives has been written by others.
“Now is the time to ask yourself, what does the rest of my script look like,” Russell asked. “There is no ‘right’ answer, there is only ‘your’ answer…It is time for you to write your own script.”
Russell also offered encouragement following an especially trying senior year for the Class of 2021, saying that they, and the communities supporting them, persevered and never gave up.
“Never forget that whatever you choose next can change the world,” he added. “…Write a future we can all be proud of.”
Before diplomas were handed out and the hugs and farewells could begin, FHHS counselor Jimmy Brady offered his farewell address. He began by encouraging everyone to let out a long breath after living through the longest year in history.
“You’ve taught me strength, tenacity and persistence,” Brady said, adding that the seniors also gave him an understanding of Falcon Pride. “Do whatever it takes to find your happiness and success in this world.
“To the Class of 2021, I’m so Falcon Proud of you guys.”