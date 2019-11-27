Thanksgiving festivities get rolling tomorrow morning with the annual Turkey Trot kicking off at 7:15 a.m. and the parade set to begin at 9 a.m.
The parade usually lasts about 90 minutes and will proceed rain or shine.
The route begins at the intersection of Saguaro and El Lago Boulevards, continues north on Saguaro, turns left onto Palisades, and finishes on La Montana.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Once Upon a Time: Favorite Holiday Stories.” Participants were asked to apply this them to their floats, marching or musical entries. The event usually includes about 70 entries including civic/business floats, equestrians, motorized entries, church affiliated groups, sports teams, marching and walking community organizations, non-profits and marching bands. Santa is also expected to make an appearance.
Prizes are awarded for the best presentations in several categories, including Best in Show, Best Civic/Business Float, Best Church/Children’s Affiliation, Best Marching/Walking Group, Best Motorized Entry and Best Equestrian.
Holiday schedule
Most Fountain Hills business offices will observe the Thanksgiving holiday this week.
The offices of the Town of Fountain Hills will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, as is the Community Center. Town Hall remains closed on Friday.
The Fountain Hills branch of the Maricopa County Library is closed Thanksgiving Day and on Friday. Sanitary District offices are also closed Thursday and Friday.
There will be no school at the public schools or the Charter School in Fountain Hills. Students will be off Thanksgiving Day and on Friday, Nov. 29.
The U.S. Post Office will also be closed and there will be no mail delivery on Thanksgiving Day.
The branches of all banks in Fountain Hills are closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day.
Republic Services garbage collection for the holiday will be delayed one day. Those scheduled for garbage collection in Fountain Hills on Thursday will be collected on Friday.
The grocery stores in Fountain Hills will all be open on Thanksgiving Day. Bashas’ will be open until 3 p.m. Fry’s and Safeway will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.