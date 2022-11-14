Each year, Fountain Hills hosts the only Thanksgiving Day Parade in Arizona. Bring the family and enjoy floats, animals, classic cars, performances and more.
For the last 38 years, Fountain Hills has been the site of an annual Thanksgiving Day Parade. This local hometown favorite draws spectators from across the state who want to ring in Thanksgiving Day with a classic parade.
Once again, the Chamber of Commerce will host the Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The Parade will be held along the Avenue of the Fountains, where a few dozen floats including local businesses, service organizations, classic car clubs, troops, school groups and dance routines are sure to entertain.
As a special treat, Santa Claus himself arrives in Fountain Hills for the first time this holiday season. Santa is the event's finale, so attendees are encouraged to stick around until the end to give Santa a wave.
Sponsorships are available for businesses looking to market at the upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade. For those who would like to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, send an email to kristin@fhchamber.com. The cost to attend the event is free and open to the public.