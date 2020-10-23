The community is invited to participate in the Parade of Thanksgiving. The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce is pivoting the Thanksgiving celebration this year, and at the same time organizing an event to help those in need in the local community.
Taking the place of the Thanksgiving Day Parade for 2020, the Parade of Thanksgiving will be an official turkey drive to assist Extended Hands Food Bank in feeding local families this holiday season. Extended Hands says that, each year, 300 turkeys are in demand to create Thanksgiving meals and memories for those in the community. For that reason, 300 turkeys will be the goal of the Parade of Thanksgiving.
“We encourage Fountain Hills Chamber members to donate a turkey to celebrate this day,” reads a statement from the local chamber. “2020 has not been an easy year, but this is a great way to show thanks to those who helped assist local businesses this year and to give back to Fountain Hills.”
Taking part in the event will require just a little extra leg (or drumstick) work beyond simply dropping off a bird to help the cause. First, visit fountainhills.glueup.com and click on the event listing for “Parade of Thanksgiving” to register. Next, purchase a frozen turkey. Finally, drop the turkey off at Extended Hands Food Bank from Nov. 2-13. Hours of operation are 9 to 10:45 a.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 to 5:45 p.m. on Tuesdays. Extended Hands is located at 16548 E. Laser Dr. #6.
As a thank you for registered donations from Chamber members, the Fountain Hills Chamber will post about the registrant’s business’ donation on Facebook. Additionally, all donors will receive recognition in an upcoming copy of The Fountain Hills Times.
For questions, call the Fountain Hills Chamber at 480-837-1654.